Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $372.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

