ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. ArcelorMittal South Africa shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

