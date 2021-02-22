Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $37.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

