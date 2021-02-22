Archer DAO Governance Token Price Hits $2.20 on Exchanges (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $15.66 million and $1.83 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00004183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,110,475 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.