Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Purchased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados accounts for about 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 642.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 219,767 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,013 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

