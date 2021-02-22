Arizona State Retirement System Has $362,000 Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $66.95 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

