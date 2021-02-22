Arizona State Retirement System Sells 142 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ePlus by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,616 shares of company stock worth $1,140,143. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

PLUS stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

