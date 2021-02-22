Arizona State Retirement System Sells 199 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tennant by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tennant by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant stock opened at $75.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $84.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $446,805.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,090.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,984. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.