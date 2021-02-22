Arizona State Retirement System Takes $331,000 Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $980,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,828 shares of company stock worth $3,571,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

