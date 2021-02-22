Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

