Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.52. 826,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,471,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Asana by 19,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

