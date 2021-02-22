ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €540.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €540.00 ($635.29) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €425.83 ($500.98).

