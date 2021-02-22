ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $594.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $249.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

