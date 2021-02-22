Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $511.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.18.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

