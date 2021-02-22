ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Insider Acquires A$69,340.00 in Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) insider Peter Nash purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$69.34 ($49.53) per share, with a total value of A$69,340.00 ($49,528.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$83.42.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $1.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. ASX’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

