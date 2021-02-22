Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,559 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Athene were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after buying an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 596,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

