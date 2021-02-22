Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AUP opened at C$20.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.03. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$14.38 and a 52-week high of C$27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 17.23.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

