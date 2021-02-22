Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUPH. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of AUPH opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

