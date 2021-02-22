Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $1,696,400.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AVLR opened at $175.66 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

