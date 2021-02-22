Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

