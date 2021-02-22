Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,491 Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.56 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $159.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

