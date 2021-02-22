Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $358.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

