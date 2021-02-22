Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 452 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $750.15 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $783.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.49. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

