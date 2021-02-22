Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Takes $265,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

Shares of AMT opened at $226.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

