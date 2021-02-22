Avista (AVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

