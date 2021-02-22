Axie Infinity Shards Market Cap Tops $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00734880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00022205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars.

