Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.13. 72,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.34. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

