Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes SE has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $232.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

