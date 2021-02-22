Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,315. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $153.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

