Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.79. 2,078,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,315,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Azul by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth $9,215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth $7,925,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

