B. Riley Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.87.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.