BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. BaaSid has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $43,064.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.00718472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00061230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.31 or 0.04357302 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.