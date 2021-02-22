Badger DAO Price Hits $53.54 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $53.54 or 0.00098898 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $124.10 million and $62.63 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.00468468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00066568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00088962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00059912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00078111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00413890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025732 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

Badger DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.