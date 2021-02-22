Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 920,753 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 8.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Baidu worth $277,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $38,792,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $329.11 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.53 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.05.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.