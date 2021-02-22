Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the lowest is $4.73 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,279 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. 6,767,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

