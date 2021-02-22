Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 3,306,624 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

