Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 607 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in National Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 36.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.