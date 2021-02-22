Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 71.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VECO stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

