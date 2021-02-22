Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $51,000 Investment in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $766.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.