Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,354 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

