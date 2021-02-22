Barclays Raises Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target to $19.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Cloudera stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after purchasing an additional 812,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cloudera by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after buying an additional 3,309,734 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudera by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 1,054,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after buying an additional 470,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

