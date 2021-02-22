Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNSTY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,288. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

