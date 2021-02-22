Barclays Trims Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Target Price to $33.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUN. Mizuho lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Sunoco stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

