Base Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.03 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $939,992.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003120 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $248.11 or 0.00469476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00066674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00087462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00059512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00078171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00426330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,187,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,441,719 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.