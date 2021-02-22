BASIC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.38 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One BASIC token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $25.14 million and $6.38 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.00475312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00065027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00086293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00467312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00072755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00026441 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.