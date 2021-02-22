Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CrowdStrike by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CrowdStrike by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.32.

Shares of CRWD opened at $239.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total value of $343,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,082,948 shares of company stock valued at $209,963,993 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

