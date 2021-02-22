Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 99,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Chubb stock opened at $164.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $166.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average is $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.