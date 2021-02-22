Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $493,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,730,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $166.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average is $148.47. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

