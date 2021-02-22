Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $236,000 in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Domtar by 40.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 96.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $35.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

UFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

