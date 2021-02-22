Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $126.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

